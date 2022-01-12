Feeling like a mini-heatwave as we head into the 40’s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 44 (41-48)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, Low: 28 (24-31)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few mountain flurries late. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, High: 46 (42-49), Low: 29 (25-32)

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with snow showers arriving late. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an AM mix. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

It was certainly one of the coldest days of the season so far yesterday. Though the wind calmed down, we could not shake that frigid feel to the air as temperatures barely scraped back into the lower and middle 20’s. Some of that cold bite is still out there this morning, but it won’t be around much longer. Southerly flow will quickly usher us into the 40’s this afternoon, as it will feel a bit like a mini heat wave. We’ll be seeing a steady increase in clouds at the same time, with a weak front dropping in from the north. Under a mostly cloudy sky tonight it will be noticeably milder than recent overnights.

This same front will keep clouds around on Thursday, but even despite that we’ll still end up in the 40’s once again. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible Thursday night over the mountains, but otherwise, there won’t be any major precipitation with this feature. Colder air is set to make a strong return Friday, so despite some sunshine returning it will be a breezy one to wrap up the work week. Overnight lows will once again drop into the teens with high temperatures barely getting back into the 20’s on Saturday. This is all being caused by a strong Canadian high pressure, and this brings us to the biggest change for this weekend’s forecast.

As compared to yesterday, it appears this high will give us a calm setup for Saturday. During this same time, an Alberta clipper system will be diving across the Southeast, while another low tried to dive our way out of central Canada. This puts us in the crosshairs for late Sunday into Sunday night, with these two storms arriving and intensifying with plenty of cold air leftover across the area. Models are showing a bit more agreement that we could see wintry precipitation, likely an impactful amount, and likely to start as snow early Sunday night. There are quite a few questions from there, especially with how much mixing may take place into Monday morning. It’s too far out to talk snowfall totals and this forecast is very fluid and bears watching. Either way, it’s worth preparing for a solid round of wintry precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson