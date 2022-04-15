(WDVM) — Beach season is right around the corner and many people will be outside enjoying the weather soaking in some vitamin D. But we all know as we approach the summer months we can see severe thunderstorms that can include lightning.

Lightning has a high voltage of electricity and in its path could be deadly.

Christopher Strong is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington Office. He explains why lightning is so dangerous.

“Lightning is an extremely strong current of electricity. And if that lightning hits you or hit the tree beside you. If you are in the proximity to it that strong electrical current can be deadly in the worst case but in the best case it can still send you to the emergency room,” Strong said.

Courtesy of the NWS

Strong said the best way to protect yourself from lightning is to get inside a building or even your car.

He also said if you or someone you know gets struck by lightning you can perform lifesaving measures ASAP without the worry of getting shocked.