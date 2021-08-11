Excessive Heat Warnings, more potentially strong PM storms

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with scattered PM showers and storms. Some storms could turn severe with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 96 (92-99), Heat Index: 102-107

Wednesday night: Gradually clearing with showers early. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 74 (70-76)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, very hot and humid with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 98 (94-100), Heat Index: 105-110, Low: 75 (71-77)

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

After such tranquil weather last week, it’s been a busy one so far this week. Yesterday featured building heat and humidity, and we had plenty of storms through the afternoon and evening, with several turning severe. We’re going to have nearly an exact replica of the forecast here today, with some changes. One of those adjustments is that it’s going to be even hotter, with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect into this evening. Heat Index values are very likely to exceed 105 degrees, so be sure to take it easy out there and stay hydrated during the middle of the day. We’ll also once again have scattered afternoon storms, with the possibility of more severe weather. It appears there will be a little less storm activity when compared to yesterday, but it will still be an active afternoon.

These storms will be our only relief from the heat, as we don’t cool off much tonight. Thursday will by far be the most stifling day of the summer yet, as air temperatures climb toward 100 degrees and heat index values could exceed 110 degrees. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely going to be needed again tomorrow, and storms aren’t going to be as common. Westerly winds should suppress storm activity, just amplifying all of the heat. Finally, a cold front will be surging in from the Great Lakes late Friday into Saturday, bringing much needed relief. Friday is likely to still be a stifling one before storms roll in toward the evening, with the front actually crossing through early Saturday. High temperatures should fall into the 80’s for the first day of the weekend, with scattered rain and storms also keeping things cooler.

Our forecast is looking up into next week, as much cooler air is expected Sunday into next Tuesday. The front that brings us these more comfortable conditions should stall just south of the area, which will keep isolated rain chances around. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Fred, as its remnants could track our direction and bring us more sustained rainfall through the middle of next week.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool any way you can!

Meteorologist Damon Matson