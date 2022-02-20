Excellent start to the week

Expect beautiful sunshine for your Sunday and Monday. It will be a bit nippy out Sunday, but temperatures will warm up on Monday before showers come in on Tuesday. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s. Monday will top off into the 50s and 60s!

A good dose of precipitation will fall on Tuesday. The colder air holds off until late Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday night into Friday gets a bit interesting as temperatures drop into the 30s overnight into early Friday. Moisture is also set to come in and give us a slight chance of wintry precipitation. While the models are not in agreement at this time, light accumulation could be possible before things entirely switch over to rain.

Climate models suggest temperatures will trend back below the average for this time of year after this spring tease, but precipitation will also trend lesser. So while we may have the cold air to support wintry weather in the coming weeks, we may lack the moisture to give us a good snowfall this season.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday: Rain likely with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of wintry precipitation late. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: A mix of frozen precipitation in the morning before transitioning over to rainfall. Highs will be in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen