Eastern locations have a better shot at more time with sunshine today

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with more sunshine to the east and clouds still being stubborn to the west. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 42 (38-46)

Thursday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Winds: N 3-5 mph, Low: 28 (25-32)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with stray snow showers well to the south. Winds: N 3-5 mph, High: 39 (35-42), Low: 26 (23-30)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Turns out the power of winter time cloud cover is just too much to overcome at times. Yesterday was a prime example of that, though realistically we stayed fairly overcast because the pattern remained very slow moving and drier air wasn’t able to make a dent. Early this morning a few very small breaks in the clouds can be seen finally, but the clearing will continue to be a slow process today. Sunshine will break through first to the east, with clouds remaining extremely annoying and staying in place to the west. No matter how much sunshine we get, it won’t last long at all as clouds will return later tonight. Before that happens though, lows should finally drop into the 20’s in most spots thanks to the brief bit of clear sky we get.

Tomorrow a storm system will be tracking across the Carolinas to the Atlantic Coast, which is why we’ll be fairly cloudy. Model data and trends have stayed consistent overnight and kept this storm and it’s precipitation to the south of the region. There could still be a stray snow shower over central VA and southern MD, but even that chance is low. Stronger high pressure builds over the center of the country this weekend and it will have enough influence to keep us dry and bring back some sunshine Saturday and Sunday. This will make for a beautiful weekend by January standards, especially with temperatures right around or slightly above average.

There’s a lot to still sort out and watch for early next week, as it appears that another low will swing all the way to the south and then head up the East Coast. Depending on how strong this system gets, its exact track, and the environment it has to work with, we could see some wintry precipitation across the region. Right now, it appears Monday will be dry with increasing clouds. Tuesday is our best shot at precipitation, with isolated rain and snow showers likely, with the flakes much more prevalent over the mountains. Wednesday it appears the storm will be pulling east, with skies clearing out. This system doesn’t look like it will have much of an influence on temperatures though, as we remain very seasonal.

Have a good Thursday, stay safe out there.

Meteorologist Damon Matson