Wednesday: Early sunshine followed by clouds late. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 70 (67-74)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible after midnight. Winds: Light ESE, Low: 49 (46-51)

St. Patrick’s Day: Cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the AM before clearing later in the day. Winds: N 4-8 mph, High: 60 (57-63), Low: 45 (41-48)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

1st Day of Spring: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sure, there were some clouds here and there on Tuesday, but you still couldn’t beat how amazing it was out there as temperatures climbed to the 70-degree mark. We’ve cleared out most of the clouds but stayed mild overnight, with most of us waking up to 40’s. Early sunshine will leap us into another warm day, with upper 60’s and lower 70’s expected again this afternoon. Clouds are already building to the south as the next low pressure center develops over the Southeast, and the leading edge of these clouds will arrive late this afternoon into the evening. We’ll be cloudy and mild, but still dry until midnight, with isolated showers moving in after that.

Your morning commute will be on the soggier side tomorrow, as this latest storm system tracks up the East Coast. Generally, the steadiest rainfall will take place more to the east, closer to the center of this storm system, with isolated to scattered showers more to the west and farther inland. The radar will hold a green hue in honor of St. Patrick’s Day up until the afternoon, with things clearing out quickly from there. It won’t get too much cooler despite the rain, and as we head into Friday, we’ll see a “rebound” from the lower 60’s to the lower and middle 70’s to end the work week as high pressure briefly reestablishes itself over the area.

After the small window of clear sky, clouds return Friday night, with showers soon to follow as well. The next storm system arrives from the west this time, taking a track more to the north of our area. This puts us right on the edge of the rain shield it will produce, so isolated showers are really all we’re going to see, with very little chance of any sustained, steady rainfall. With less rain and a few breaks in the clouds, we’ll stay mild on Saturday before a cold front drops temperatures only slightly into the 1st Day of Spring on Sunday. Warming back up into the upper 60’s under plenty of sunshine into early next week.

Have a fantastic Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson