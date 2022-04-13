Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and very warm with spotty storms possible, mainly near the PA-MD line. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph, High: 81 (78-84)

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, Low: 63 (60-65)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph, High: 77 (73-81), Low: 47 (42-49)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some spring sizzle is in full effect! Yesterday turned out to be downright beautiful, and now we’re gearing up for early summer-like temperatures. After another mild start this morning, we’ll see those readings climb all the way into the lower 80’s with a warm front off to our north and southerly winds going all day long. This will happen despite plenty of high cloud cover overhead, which are being thrown our way by a powerful storm system over the center of the country. A few spotty storms could pop up across the mountains and near the PA-MD border this afternoon with all the warmth in place and the warm front nearby, but many of us will stay dry. Staying very mild tonight with lows likely near the 60-degree mark.

All this warmer air will slowly come to an end starting tomorrow as a cold front sweeps across the area. This is the front attached to the storm system currently over the center of the country, but despite how much energy and momentum is behind this system now, it will be weakening upon arrival tomorrow. This means it won’t be able to produce many storms or much rain across our area, but a broken line of isolated storms will be possible late tomorrow afternoon. This line will mainly be near the I-95 corridor, and one or two storms could be strong with some warmth still left to work with. We’ll begin to cool down Thursday night, with lows down in the 40’s.

A brief area of high pressure settles in for Friday, giving us some sunshine. A broad area of low pressure over Canada will send a cold front our way Saturday, kicking up plenty of clouds and some spotty showers here and there. Behind this is when the truly colder air starts to take effect. Easter Sunday will only feature highs in the upper 50’s for most even with another round of sunshine. Then, an area of low pressure will develop near the coastline next Monday into Tuesday, reinforcing the cooler air with plenty of clouds likely. The big uncertainty is how much rain may come from this system, and right now the models are all over the place in that regard. Gear up for some isolated showers at the very least, but this is a system to keep an eye on in the coming days.

Stay cool but also enjoy the warmth and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson