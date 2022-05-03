What a beautiful, warm day we had to kick off our week! Sunshine filled the sky with a few clouds mixed in, with high temperatures reaching 80 degrees. Overnight it remained quiet and comfortable, but we’re in for some changes today. With a light east wind kicking up this morning thanks to a backdoor front, we’re going to see some fog and low cloud cover roll in from the coast. Right about the time these clouds wear away more clouds are set to roll in from the west that backdoor front becomes a warm front and lifts back north. It will stay dry throughout the day, but showers and storms will start to roll in across the mountains this evening. A few of these storms could turn strong to severe across western MD and WV, but as the sun goes down these storms will encounter more stable air to the east and weaken. Rain and some rumbles of thunder will continue into tomorrow morning.

A cold front is set to move across the area on Wednesday, and this will keep a chance of rain in the forecast tomorrow. Isolated showers and storms are likely to develop along the cold front during the afternoon and evening hours, mostly to the east once we get some warmth built up. Right now, chances for severe storms look rather low thanks to some stable air sticking around on Wednesday. It will be turning a bit breezy even without the storms, so be prepared to deal with some wind as well. High pressure is going to nudge in for a quick visit on Thursday, giving us some sunshine as cooler temperatures start to arrive.

We’re in for a very soggy end to the week as a much more potent system arrives. This low is going to be passing by to our south, as cooler Canadian air sets up on the north side of this system over us. With this cooler air in place, we’ll be in prime position for a soaking rain to develop and fall through the entire day on Friday. With how slow this system is going to be moving, the rain will likely continue into Saturday as well, as models have finally come to an agreement on this potential for continuous rainfall. We could see some significant rainfall amounts by the time all is said and done, with around 1-2″ possible. Temperatures are going to stay rather cool as well, with highs barely getting back into the 60’s. Showers will finally wrap up just in time for Mother’s Day, with high pressure moving back in for next week.

Stay dry out there and have a great Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Patchy coastal fog this morning with mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 73 (70-77)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers and a few storms, with stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail possible to the west. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 60 (57-63)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and storms possible. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 56 (52-59)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.