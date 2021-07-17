Drying out after Saturday’s storms

A marginal risk of severe weather is in the works for Saturday. A few showers and storms may turn severe this afternoon and evening. Areas around the DC and Baltimore metro may see heavy downpours adding up to 1-3 inches. Drier conditions are coming our way.

Highs will cool down into the 80s Sunday, with highs back close to 90 Monday continuing through mid-week. We may see a pop-up shower or storm Wednesday before seeing more dry days Thursday and Friday with highs around 90.

Climate models suggest drier but cooler conditions to come as we head onto the backside of July, but we still have plenty of summer heat to go around.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A marginal risk of severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 90s with heat index values in the 100s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies highs will be in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen