Drying out after Saturdays showers and storms

After a few showers and storms broke trees and power lines in severe storms along with causing flash flooding along streets and roads in Baltimore, the forecast looks to be drying out as we head into the second half of July. Temperatures will, however, swing slightly below normal Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. Later this week, temperatures will chill out around average for this time of year.

Dry conditions may increase our drought risk for the short term, with the yearly rainfall deficit adding up along the Mason-Dixon Line and the mountains westward. Still, hopefully, we will again see rain before the end of the month closes. The seasonal outlook still looks wetter than normal.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: A few clouds will linger around with highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a hit or miss thundershower. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 90s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen