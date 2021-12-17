Dry through the day, showers arriving tonight

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 59 (55-62)

Friday night: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, mainly to the north. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, Low: 43 (41-46)

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly late in the day. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 58 (56-61), Low: 38 (35-42)

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

1st Day of Winter: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

New record high temperatures were set in several locations across the area yesterday, as we jumped all the way into the upper 60’s. A cold front moved in overnight but has stalled overhead this morning, producing plenty of clouds and keeping us extremely warm. This balmy start will roll into another mild day, but the mostly cloudy skies should keep us from being as warm as yesterday. Rainfall will continue to elude us until a low travels across the Ohio River Valley and pushes a warm front in our direction. Scattered showers can be expected overnight, with the soggiest conditions across the northern half of the viewing area into Saturday morning.

We’ll continue along with cloudy skies and mild temperatures tomorrow with the same storm system mentioned above moving directly overhead. There will be plenty of dry time tomorrow, but isolated showers will continue to be possible. The cold front with this system will arrive tomorrow night, bringing one last round of scattered showers before colder air finally sweeps back in. While it will feel quite a bit colder after all this recent warm air, we’re only dropping back to seasonal readings to wrap up the weekend. Breezy winds will make those 40’s feel more like the 30’s at times on Sunday, but the wind will calm down as the weekend wraps up.

If you’ve been hoping for some snow on Christmas, your outlook is looking extremely bleak at this point. High pressure will arrive for the start of next week and linger around in the days leading up to Christmas. This will keep us cool, but nothing cold enough for snow as we stay in the 40’s. Along with that, it doesn’t appear we’ll have any storm systems heading our way to bring a chance for rainfall, let alone snowfall. At the very least, it appears travelers will have perfect conditions to head out to wherever you’re celebrating the holiday.

Have a fantastic Friday and a great start to the weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson