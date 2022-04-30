Good Saturday! Tonight will be dry across the entire DVM area. Clouds will begin to work their way into our area ahead of a warm front that will approach late tonight into early Sunday. Lows for our Saturday will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A weak distance from the west will begin to work its way into our area Sunday. For our Sunday, we will see on and off again rain throughout the day. This low pressure will drift to the north across the great lakes. However, the warm front associated with the low pressure will begin to stall out, which will give us steadier rain throughout the afternoon.

Some locations could hear a rumble of thunder or two. Most of the storm activities that we will see will happen Sunday afternoon across Western Maryland and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. The system will begin to move east through the area during the evening hours. The D.C. Metro area will see thunderstorm activities closer to the evening hours. This system could spark up a few severe thunderstorms will our main threat being gusty winds. Any threat of flooding will be localized and isolated. We start to see drier conditions heading to our Monday as the low moves out of our area. Mostly sunny skies are expected for our Monday with highs in the 70s and some areas evening getting into the 80s. But gusty westerly winds are expected. A weak high pressure will build in for our Tuesday. There is a chance that higher elevations could see a few light showers. A warm front will lift through the area Wednesday morning, and the cold front will later follow Wednesday afternoon. As this cold front approaches, southern Maryland and Fredericksburg areas have the best chance to see some severe weather. The cold front will shift offshore Wednesday night, and high pressure will begin to build in from the north. Another low pressure will make its way through our area Saturday that could bring us some showers for Mother’s Day.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers with cloudy skies with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Gusty southeasterly winds—highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy start then gradually clearing. Gusty westerly winds with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: There are partly cloudy skies with a few light showers in the higher elevations. Highs in the lower to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Stay dry on Sunday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward