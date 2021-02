Dry now, but more wet weather on the way for the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, A BRIEF PERIOD OF CLOUDS ARE EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD OUR REGION LATE THIS EVENING AND INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING BEFORE CLEARING OUT QUICKLY AND ALLOWING FOR SUNNIER SKIES BY DAYBREAK FRIDAY MORNING. OVERNIGHT TEMPS INTO ARE FORECAST TO RANGE BETWEEN THE UPPER 20S TO THE MID-30S. FRIDAY, STARTS OFF MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY BEFORE AFTERNOON CLOUDS ROLL IN ADVANCE OF OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER. AFTERNOON WINDS WILL BECOME MORE EAST TO SOUTHEASTERLY KEEPING TEMPERATURES IN THE 40S. FRIDAY EVENING AND CARRYING INTO SATURDAY MORNING THE INITIAL ONSET OF PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR AND DUE, TO SOME COLD AIR IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA, A WINTRY MIX WILL BE SEEN THERE. EVENTUALLY, THE WINTRY MIX SHOULD TRANSITION TO ALL RAIN AFTER DAYBREAK, BEFORE THE FIRST ROUND OF PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON. IN THE END, THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY COULD SEE A COUPLE OF INCHES OF SNOW BEFORE CHANGING OVER TO RAIN. SATURDAY’S HIGHS WILL WARM UP INTO THE MID TO UPPER 50S WITH MILD LOWS IN THE UPPER 30S TO 40S OVERNIGHT SATURDAY.

SUNDAY MORNING, ANOTHER ROUND OF PRECIPITATION WILL MOVE INTO OUR REGION AND MODERATE RAIN IS EXPECTED AT TIMES THROUGHOUT THE DAY. WITH MULTIPLE WAVES OF RAIN EXPECTED ON SUNDAY, TOTAL RAIN AMOUNTS MAY REACH BETWEEN ONE TO TWO INCHES. IN ADDITION, ANY SNOW MELT WILL ADD TO THE CHANCE OF SEEING FLOODING, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE ALLEGANY FRONT. DRIER WEATHER IS EXPECTED TO START NEXT WEEK, WITH NEAR OR ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK UNDER HIGH PRESSURE.

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 29-40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH OVERNIGHT SNOW TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

SATURDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY WITH ON RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: CLOUDY MORNING WITH BREAKS IN THE CLOUDS BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING RAIN SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE NIGHT!