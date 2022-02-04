Dry but cold this weekend

Good Friday! As the precipitation moves away, total rain amounts have averaged from one-half to one inch in Maryland and the central Shenandoah Valley, while elsewhere have received less. Tonight, our skies will gradually clear, and the winds will be active, ranging between 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s east of the Blue Ridge and single digits to teens west of the Blue Ridge, as wind chills drop close to zero in spots. Saturday will be sunny, but also cold and blustery with wind chills well below freezing despite the sunshine. Winds are expected to gust to 30 mph most of the day. Winds will diminish at night with dry conditions and temperatures dropping into the teens. Sunday and into next week dry weather will be sticking around along with sunny to mostly sunny skies. At this junction, long-range forecast models keep our area free of seeing any big precipitation opportunities, as our temperatures gradually warm up throughout the week.

This weekend is forecast to be a typical February feel …with lots of sunshine, but temperatures in the 30s. -ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Cold and breezy Lows will range from 16-32 degrees.

WEEKEND: Sunny and cold! Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great night and a super weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner