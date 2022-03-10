Thursday: Patchy AM fog and slick spots, then mostly cloudy. Winds: L&V, High: 50 (46-53)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds: Calm, Low: 33 (28-36)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 58 (54-61), Low: 40 (37-44)

Saturday: Cloudy with rain changing to snow. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

We haven’t had an additional rain or snow shower since last evening, and after a messy day, things dried out overnight. There are a couple of things you’ll still want to watch for this morning though. One is that the recent precipitation has produced a bit of patchy fog and will reduce visibility until about mid-morning. Second is that temperatures have dropped back down below freezing just about everywhere, enough to produce lots of frost and re-freezing some wet spots from yesterday. Slick spots will be possible until mid-morning as well, but after that it will be mostly cloudy and quiet with highs near 50 degrees. Staying just as quiet and still chilly tonight.

Warmer air will return tomorrow, just before the next blast of cold air and nasty weather arrives into the weekend. Highs will top out near 60 degrees on Friday, and this warmer air will be very helpful to start out with the arrival of the next system. We’re looking at the perfect layout for an intense storm, as a disturbance in the northern stream of the atmosphere and a disturbance in the southern stream of the atmosphere collide and intensify together. As this takes place, precipitation will form in front of and behind a very powerful cold front. We will see the precipitation on the front side of the front after midnight on Friday night, continuing until early Saturday morning. Then, the cold front crosses through and we’ll see a switch over to all snow.

Right now, it’s all but certain that wind will be a major factor once this front passes through, as gusts could reach 50-55 mph. As far as the snow is concerned, the exact timing of the cold frontal passage and the exact track and intensity of the storm into Saturday afternoon will determine how much snow falls. Back into the mountains is where the highest likelihood of several inches of accumulation exists. Once you head east of I-81 toward the coast, the chance of accumulation drops significantly. A few inches could still fall, but impactful snowfall doesn’t look likely, but enough could fall to make things messy. We stay windy and get much colder Saturday night, while also staying chilly with plenty of sunshine Sunday. Getting warmer into next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson