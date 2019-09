Dorian rides up the coast, bringing clouds and some showers to our area Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THANKS TO HIGH PRESSURE, CENTERED TO OUR NORTHWEST, WE RECEIVED A 180 DEGREE TURNAROUND IN OUR WEATHER. COOLER AND LESS HUMID AIR HAS WORKED ITS WAY INTO THE REGION, ALONG WITH PLENTIFUL AMOUNTS OF CLOUDS. DESPITE AN INCREASE IN CLOUD COVER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, IT’LL STILL BE A DRY DAY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S. THAT CLOUD COVER COMES VIA AN APPROACHING DORIAN OFF THE COASTLINE, SO TONIGHT THE FORECAST IS FOR A MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY AND TEMPERATURES RANGING FROM THE UPPER 50S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE UPPER 60S CLOSER TO THE I-95 BELTWAY.

FRIDAY’S RAIN CHANCES ARE HEAVILY DEPENDENT ON WHERE YOU ARE AND WHERE DORIAN GOES. RIGHT NOW, THE BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN IS ALONG AND SOUTHEAST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. ISOLATED SHOWERS ARE STILL POSSIBLE TOWARD I-81, BUT EVERYONE AT LEAST GETS IN ON CLOUD COVER AND BREEZY WEATHER. BY THE WEEKEND, DORIAN WILL BE FAR AWAY FOR OUR REGION AND HIGH PRESSURE WILL TAKE OVER, BRINGING US MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS SHOULD STAY NEAR OR BELOW THE 80 DEGREE MARK THROUGH THE WEEKEND. A WARM FRONT WILL LIFT NORTHWARD THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK, BRINGING THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS BACK TO OUR AREA AND WHILE THERE ARE NO WASH-OUTS IN THE FORECAST, YOU’LL WANT TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA HANDY JUST IN CASE

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 58-68. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS NEAR 80.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!