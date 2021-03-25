Dense morning fog, rainfall returns again this evening

Thursday: Dense morning fog giving way to mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers will be possible in the evening. Winds: SSE 8-12 mph, High: 73 (70-76)

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm, getting windy as well. Winds: S 15-25 mph, Low: 63 (60-65)

Friday: Spotty showers possible early, then clearing skies with strong, gusty winds. Winds: WSW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 45-60 mph, High: 77 (74-80), Low: 46 (42-49)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Wednesday: Variable clouds with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Rain continued to fall along and east of I-95 all the way through yesterday evening, but many of us stayed cloudy but dry. Dense fog has built in through the night thanks to the fresh rainfall, as well as continued warm temperatures and calm winds being in place. We’ll be dealing with visibility of less than a mile for most of the morning, as it will take a while for winds to pick up and temperatures to warm up and mix out the fog. Your Thursday will still be fairly cloudy, but with strong southerly flow ahead of the next storm system high temperatures will jump into the 70’s this afternoon. Showers will start returning this evening, picking up tonight with a thunderstorm or two possible into Friday morning.

The big story for tomorrow from this storm system is going to be how strong the wind will be getting. A High Wind Watch is already set to take effect across the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Highlands, as wind gusts could hit 50-60 mph through the day tomorrow. Even in the valleys farther east, gusts of 35-45 mph are certainly possible as well, so be sure to tie down any loose items you may have outside. All of this wind will quickly clear skies out, but also keep things very warm with upper 70’s and even a lower 80 degree reading or two popping up. We’ll finally be cooling down some Friday night behind the cold front.

After all of this activity the next couple of days Saturday will certainly be pleasant and still decently warm. As the progressive and fast moving pattern continues, this will be short-lived however, with another storm system and showers back in place Sunday. We’ll be gradually cooling down to the 50’s and 60’s during this time, so clearing skies and cool conditions are expected Monday. Not a whole lot of change into the middle of next week, with increasing clouds Tuesday before more isolated showers being possible next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday and soak up that warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson