Dense fog through mid-morning, sunny and warm after that

Thursday: Very dense AM fog through mid-morning, then turning partly cloudy. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 78 (75-82)

Thursday night: Mostly clear with areas of dense fog possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 60 (57-63)

Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible over the mountains. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 83 (80-86), Low: 64 (61-67)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with gusty showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a very long wait, the sun finally graced us with its presence to end our Wednesday. We’re in for a lot more sunshine today, but we must deal with some very dense fog first this morning. Visibility is down to less than a mile just about everywhere except for the DC metro itself, and this fog is so dense at times you can only see a few hundred feet in front of you. Give yourself plenty of extra time, but by mid-morning this fog should lift. We’ll see partly cloudy skies the rest of the day as temperatures warm up toward the 80-degree mark. With mostly clear skies and light winds again tonight, more areas of dense fog are likely into Friday morning.

Tomorrow will easily be the peak of this warm stretch, as southerly flow kicks in ahead of the storm system on the way from the west. Record high temperatures will be tested, but we should fall just short of those numbers in the lower to middle 80’s. A mountain shower or two can’t be ruled out as the first bit of rain moves into our western counties into Friday night. This storm system will be packing a punch, with a strong cold front swinging west to east on Saturday. While we’re a little late in the year for intense thunderstorms, there will be enough warmth and energy to create some very gusty rain showers as the front crosses through Saturday afternoon.

Behind all the rain, a major change to our weather pattern is expected with a much cooler air mass arriving. Temperatures should fall a good 30 degrees Saturday night, as we’ll make up to 40’s and 50’s into Sunday morning. Breezy northwest winds will stick around to end the weekend, with highs only recovering into the 60’s. The entire first half of next week will be influenced by a massive Canadian high pressure, which will keep the same seasonal temperatures in place under very sunny skies. It will start warming up a bit by next Wednesday, but it will be feeling a lot more like fall most of next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson