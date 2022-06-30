A more typical summertime warmth filled the air once again yesterday as temperatures climbed back into the upper 80’s, though it still stayed comfortable. That won’t be the case today, as humidity will now be on the rise as well to go with these very warm temperatures. The ridge off to our east will provide us with a mostly sunny sky, and the light southerly flow in place will provide us with temperatures nearing 90 degrees with that added humidity. Staying just as clear and quiet tonight, though you’ll also start to notice the warmer and muggier feel to the air lingering around at night too.

The combination of heat and humidity will reach its peak on Friday, with a stronger southerly flow pushing air temperatures into the middle 90’s with dewpoints getting into the uncomfortable range as well. It still doesn’t look like this will be enough for Heat Advisories, but it’s still enough to take caution and stay cool and hydrated out there. We’ll see this enhanced southerly flow because a front will be moving in, arriving from the north by Saturday. This will kick off scattered rain and storms throughout the first day of the holiday weekend, not ideal for travel or those early celebrations. Some heavy rain will be possible if these storms are moving slowly, so that’s something to watch. Temperatures will cool down some into Sunday as the front drops south.

The latest trends are leaning in our favor with this front dropping south, because the farther away this front gets, the lower our rain chances will be through the rest of the holiday weekend. Isolated showers and storms will still be possible on Sunday, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in when compared to Saturday. By the 4th of July, this front will be even farther south and should also be dissipating, which means a totally dry day for a worry-free day to celebrate! After giving us this very brief but welcome dry window, Mother Nature will bring in a new front that will stall out into the middle of next week. Plenty of warmth, humidity, and chances of isolated to scattered showers and storms will be on tap for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a fantastic day and stay safe out there!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 89 (85-92)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 69 (66-72)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with spotty mountain showers and storms possible. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 93 (89-96), Low: 72 (69-75)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.