(WDVM) — When severe storms move through the area we can see the destruction by damaging winds.

In fact, damaging winds can cause as much destruction across an area as a tornado. Winds that are more than 60 miles per hour can begin to knock down trees and even power lines.

“Markers of very strong winds and whether it’s a rotating wind or whether it’s a straight gust of wind if it’s blowing that caliber of velocity but blowing 60 70 80 miles an hour wind. It’s going to be causing damage it’s going to be making a lot of noise.

Strong said that if strong winds do begin to blow around you, the best place to protect yourself will be inside.