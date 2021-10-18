Crisp and breezy conditions continue with lots of sunshine

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 65 (61-68)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WNW 3-5 mph, Low: 43 (39-46)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 5-10 mph, High: 70 (66-73), Low: 49 (45-52)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

After an extended stretch of warmth that never seemed to want to end, fall finally returned over the weekend in the form of a cold front. Yesterday we saw the change in full effect, as breezy and cool conditions persisted all day long. This is certainly a nice change of pace, and this morning we’ve kept the chill going full force under clear skies. Expect another breezy day, with highs still hovering in the 60’s for the most part. It will be a bit more on the sunny side of things, with high pressure building in more so to the south and the most recent storm system drifting further away. Prime radiational cooling conditions will take place tonight under calmer winds and mostly clear skies, as lows dip into the lower 40’s.

Much of this week is going to be tranquil, as the same area of high pressure continues to hold strong all week. It will continue to stay cool on Tuesday, but a return flow out of the south will begin a warming trend into the middle of the week. The high pressure will be heading east into Wednesday, as a few more clouds return and highs push the lower to middle 70’s. A storm system that’s currently located over the Pacific Northwest will carve a path into the Great Lakes by Thursday. The center of this storm will mostly stay north of us, but a weakening cold front will get swept across our region. With the main forcing from this storm away from us and lots of dry air to overcome, the most we’ll see is some scattered showers.

After temperatures peak in the middle 70’s before the rain arrives, we won’t see much of a cool down into Friday, at least not yet. A reinforcing cold front arrives as the week ends, and this front will not have precipitation, but plenty of colder air. Highs will fall back into the lower 60’s for next weekend under plenty of sunshine. The big story will be how cold it finally starts getting at night, as lows fall into the 30’s and lower 40’s. This should be enough to finally create some areas of frost for the first time this year, which is certainly much later than our usual first frost.

Enjoy the gorgeous weather and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson