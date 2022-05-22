Good Sunday! Intense storms will continue to push through our area as we head into our Sunday evening. These storms pushed through due to the heat and humidity that we saw Sunday. The greatest threat with these storms will be gusty winds, but we are watching out for minor flooding and small hail are things that we will be keeping our eye out on as these lines of storms move through. As a cold front moves through later on tonight, we could see another pop-up shower and thunderstorms. The entire DMV area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Sunday. Storms will begin to exit southern Maryland around midnight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s. The cold front will start to stall out over the Carolinas for Monday and Tuesday night, giving us some cloud cover for our Monday. A distance will begin to pass through late Monday night, bringing some showers. We will continue to see clouds on Tuesday. Some rain will be possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is a look at the 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms and showers with cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: Cooldown! Mostly cloudy skies with evening showers with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with rain chances. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy the start of your workweek.

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward