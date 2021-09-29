Cooler temperatures and clear skies for the rest of the workweek

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures are what you can expect heading out of the door for your Wednesday. Winds will be coming from the north around 8-12 mph bringing in some cool artic air. Highs: 72 (68-75).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: You will not need the air conditioning on tonight as the fall-like temperatures will be making its way into our evening hours. Winds shift from the northwest at about 3-5 mph. Lows: 49 (44-52).

THURSDAY: As we start your Thursday, we are a little bit cooler then yesterday. Skies will remain clear with winds coming out of the north 5-10 mph. Highs: 71 (67-74) Lows 47 (42-50).

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny sky, highs in the lower 70’s with lows in the uppers 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 70’s, with lows in the lower 50’s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, with a possibility of rain chances returning to the forecast, scattered showers, highs in the lower 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s.

MONDAY: Cloudy, with another possibility of rain returning. Scattered showers with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the upper 50’s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the mid 50’s.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday! The rain has moved out of our area, and we are going to see more dry conditions and cooler conditions as high pressure starts to build into the DMV area. Highs are only expected to get into our lower 70’s across the DMV, with winds from the north. A dip in our jet stream will allow cooler artic air from the north move into our area. Skies will continue to stay clear as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Our overnight lows will dip into the mid 40’s to lower 50’s. We continued to see clear skies as we head into our Thursday. Winds will continue to come from our north and high temperatures will range between the upper 60’s and mid 70’s. We continued to see clear skies as we head into our Thursday evening, with lows dipping into our lower 40’s and lower 50’s.

We’ll be starting off your Friday clear as well. High pressure will remain in control allowing for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70’s. We start to see clouds roll into our area as we move into our Saturday; highs will climb into the mid 70’s. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will be the next chance for us to see some rain, as a weak low pressure starting to build in. Sunday’s high is expected to be in the lower 70’s, Monday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 60’s, and Tuesday’s highs are expected to be in the lower 70’s.

-Forecaster Brittany Ward