Other than a few thunderstorms, we had a quiet transition from yesterday to today. One thing that stayed consistent was the clouds through, with only a little bit of clearing yesterday evening. This has kept us mild overnight, but this is not a sign of things to come. Slightly cooler air has trickled in, and with plenty of clouds all day long, we will only top out in the 60’s, with some southern locations hitting the 70-degree mark. It stays cloudy tonight, and it does appear we will stay dry for the most part. A few showers will possibly arrive over the mountains by daybreak on Friday, but the real soggy weather starts tomorrow.

A potent storm system wraps up its trek across the center of the country and arrives here tomorrow morning. The ingredients will be there for a heavy, soaking rainfall that lasts most of the day, with a few thunderstorms with gusty winds also possible to the south. All this rain will fall in a short amount of time, and even though we have been rather dry the last several weeks, this could cause some problems, especially during the heaviest rain on Friday night. Low-lying areas, more urban areas, and those near small streams and creeks should pay attention into Saturday morning as some flooding does look possible, especially with the Weather Prediction Center highlighting our area for a Marginal to Slight Risk of excessive rainfall.

This storm system will transfer its energy over to the Atlantic Coast on Saturday, slowly weakening but it will still have enough energy to produce more soaking rain across the area. To go along with this, a stiff easterly wind will kick up, really making for a chilly and damp day with temperatures not escaping the 50’s. By Mother’s Day, most of the rain will finally be over, but some spotty showers can’t be ruled out with an easterly wind continuing to push clouds and chilly temperatures our way. Finally, this storm system will drift far enough south and weaken enough for some clearing and also a bit of a warm-up Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds to our north. The overall weather pattern really slows down next week, so it’s possible that the low mentioned above could retrograde back toward us next Wednesday and produce more clouds but also warmer temperatures.

Enjoy your Thursday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, High: 69 (65-72)

Thursday night: Cloudy with spotty mountain showers likely by sunrise. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 56 (54-59)

Friday: Cloudy with soaking, heavy rain, and a few storms and gusty winds will also be possible. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 63 (59-65), Low: 53 (50-55)

Saturday: Cloudy with steady rain continuing. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.