Cool and calm, getting cloudy into Christmas Eve

Thursday: Early sunshine, with clouds returning through the afternoon. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-45)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with mountain sprinkles possible. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (30-35)

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a few stray rain showers late. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 52 (49-55), Low: 42 (38-44)

Christmas Day: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Roaring winds highlighted our Wednesday, with these same winds finally calming down overnight. They brought in another solid shot of colder air for the start of our Thursday, so grab the gloves, hats, and scarves this morning. Temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20’s will recover into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s under plenty of early sunshine, but it will be a chilly day overall. Clouds will steadily be rolling back in this afternoon and into tonight with a warm front crossing the area. Expect slightly warmer overnight temperatures and some sprinkles over the mountains along with this as well.

Hard to believe the holiday weekend is already here! As we roll into Christmas Eve tomorrow, Mother Nature is going to continue to deliver more warmth and some rain showers as our presents this year. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry but cloudy, which is good news for any travelers out there. We’ll shoot up into the 50’s during the day, and then it’s not going to be getting all that cold as you tuck the kids in to await Santa’s arrival tomorrow night. A second warm front is going to push through into Christmas morning, which means isolated showers will linger around. This is going to be one of the warmer Christmas Days in a while too, as high temperatures end up near the 60-degree mark.

Breezy winds will be back for Sunday on the backside of these warm fronts and Great Lakes storm systems, but it will remain mild. Overall, the pattern isn’t going to be changing much into next week, with weak disturbances moving in and keeping clouds and spotty to isolated rain showers around. As we head toward the end of the year, it appears our first real snowfall is going to remain a pipe dream until we can get past the New Year.

Have a great Thursday, and if you’re starting your holiday break, enjoy!

Meteorologist Damon Matson