Continuing to track severe weather

Thursday: Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun into the PM, mainly SE. Scattered showers and storms developing, with severe storms possible, mainly SE. Main threats are heavy rain and damaging winds, a tornado cannot be ruled out. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 87 (83-91)

Thursday night: Leftover rain and storms early, then clearing skies. Areas of patchy fog possible are also possible by morning. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (64-71)