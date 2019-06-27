Continued heat and humidity will follow us here into the four-state region

The heat and humidity will continue across the region Thursday. Temperatures will remain into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few locations getting up into the mid to high 90’s by the end of the week. Heat index values will get close to 100 degrees as we head into Friday and Saturday.

An Air Quality Alert is in place for our region. Ground layer ozone, along with heat, humidity, and stagnate air will cause poor air quality on Thursday. The CODE ORANGE may remain in effect until Sunday of this week as temperatures will continue to be hot with only light winds.

As we head later into the week, we have the slight chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Most of us will stay dry and may or may not see rain or storm in the afternoon, a few more of us will see one possible as we head into the overnight into the next morning.

Get ready for more hot and humid days and be sure to wear that sunscreen as UV index values will continue to be very high over the next three days.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows will be into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Plan for mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will stay dry during the day. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Saturday: Watching out for mostly sunny skies with a pop-up shower or storm possible. Not all of us will see rain. Highs will be into the low to mid 90’s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a few pop-up thundershowers possible. Highs will be into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a stray pop-up shower. Highs will be into the mid to upper 80’s with only a few locations in the 90’s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine with highs into the upper 80’s and 90’s.

Wednesday: A stray pop-shower possible with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen