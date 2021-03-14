Colder temperatures set in over the next week

Low humidity and increased wind speeds Sunday will enhance the risk for fire spread across the region. Winds Sunday will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph. Thankfully we do have rain in the forecast, but the greatest chance of rain this week will not come until Thursday.

A cold front will pass through the region and put a halt to these above-average temperatures. Sunday's highs look to be in the 50s and 60s! However, from Monday onward, temperatures will cool closer to average. While Monday's push of cold air will not come with any precipitation, another wave of moisture may deliver a few snowflakes and drops of rain late Monday into Tuesday. Soaking rains will hold off until Thursday.