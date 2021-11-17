Colder temperatures coming after rain showers Thursday evening

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. As we go throughout Thursday, clouds will gradually increase out ahead of a cold front that will bring us a chance of showers Thursday evening around sunset. Cooler air will set into the region Friday and Saturday. Winds may kick up once again after the passage of the front.

The weekend looks chilly. While we will see a mix of clouds Saturday, more cloud cover will come in Sunday before another round of rain to come Monday. Monday’s cold front sents temperatures down once again to the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s for midweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds gradually increase during the day, with showers coming into the region as the sun begins to set. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with cooler temperatures on the way.

Friday: Very breezy and cold with highs on in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday: A few clouds with highs warming up into the 50s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: Bitter cold winds with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Continued chilly weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen