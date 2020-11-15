Cold tonight; Rain showers tomorrow

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We’re looking at a quiet evening with partly cloudy skies and calm winds. Temperatures dipping into the upper 30’s to low 40’s overnight. As our high pressure moves off the coast, clouds will begin to build by morning. A rapidly approaching cold front will be making its way into our area by afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of the front with a southerly flow at 15-20 mph and gusty conditions. Some possible scattered showers early and the heaviest showers will be in the afternoon. Our highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

A high pressure builds in on Monday giving us an extended dry pattern. Winds will also stay around through midweek with it’s NW flow. That means temperatures will drop each day with highs in the 40’s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nighttime temperatures will drop below freezing both of those nights into the 20’s. If you haven’t winterized your hose bibs, now is a great time!

Gradual warm up to more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds but overall some nice weather ahead.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with clouds building by morning. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Light SE winds

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Becoming windy with South winds 15-20 mph. Precipitation amounts from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. West winds 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and much cooler. Breezy conditions continue with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and much colder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro