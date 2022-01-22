Cold Saturday, light snow Sunday

Temperatures began in the single digits across the valleys and mountains, if not below zero for a few spots. Lows Saturday morning remained in the teens across the DC metro. Highs for the afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s.

While we are quiet for now, a light disturbance could give us a few flakes of snow late Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening. Highs reach 40 degrees on Tuesday with a slight chance of a wintry mix before temperatures plummet again Wednesday and Thursday. We will have to watch and see what happens as we end next week with clouds building on Friday.

This week, snowfall will generally be light, less than an inch through Monday. Minor impacts anticipated with the mix of precipitation Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cold with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with light snow late Sunday afternoon early Sunday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix late. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday: A few morning flurries, then partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday: Another cold morning with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

Friday: Building clouds with highs in the 30s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen