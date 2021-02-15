Cold rain to the east, icy conditions likely to the west

Monday: Cloudy with light drizzle/freezing drizzle early, with another round of steadier rain/freezing rain late. Winds: ENE 4-8 mph, High: 35 (31-39)

Monday night: Cloudy with cold rain to the south and east, and freezing rain/sleet to the north and west. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, Low: 33 (30-35)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lingering drizzle/freezing drizzle in the early AM, then clearing skies. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 43 (40-48), Low: 23 (20-27)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered AM rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Over the weekend, some of us caught more of a break from all of this winter weather while others didn’t. The main system from Saturday hammered the I-95 corridor and areas nearby with freezing rain and ice, while areas just west turned out fine. Heading into this week, we’ll see a little reversal to that setup. For today, two areas of precipitation will head our direction, the first arriving this morning and passing mostly to the west. Even still, with temperatures near freezing, light freezing drizzle possible and could create a glaze of ice, especially west of I-81. Misty conditions hang around the rest of the day as temperatures get slightly above freezing, then the second round of precipitation arrives this evening.

This second round will be steadier than the first, but not everyone sees wintry precipitation. The eastern half of the viewing area, which includes much of Northern Virginia and central MD, will stay just warm enough to see very cold rain. Any freezing rain/sleet will be more possible along and west of the I-81 corridor, as temperatures return to or drop slightly below freezing. Given the steadier nature of tonight’s precipitation, higher ice accumulation is possible in these western areas. Roughly a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate, so be ready for a very difficult commute Tuesday morning in parts of WV and western MD. Skies clear out and temperatures jump into the 40’s Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure provides us one dry day Wednesday, but no surprise here, it doesn’t last long. Compared to this early week storm, this next storm will be a lot more potent and have a bigger spread of precipitation types. It looks like snow will start things off late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then transitioning into mostly sleet and freezing rain during the day. Finally, precipitation turns to just rain into Friday morning before wrapping up. For the first time in quite a while, it looks like high pressure finally moves in and settles overhead into the weekend. Breezy winds will usher in the drier air Friday, and we’ll see temperatures fall into the teens and 20’s Friday night. Then, mostly sunny skies, mixed with a few more clouds by next Sunday, prevail through this coming weekend.

Watch for that ice out there, and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson