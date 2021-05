Cold front to drop temperatures and bring some sunshine back to the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! IT’S ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER DAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS OUT AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. WITH WARM TEMPERATURES, MORE HUMIDITY AND, WE HAVE THE SETUP FOR THE POTENTIAL OF MORE SCATTERED STORMS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS THE AREA UNDER MARGINAL AND SLIGHT RISK FOR SEEING A FEW SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WITH THE MORE WIDESPREAD SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS, PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS AND MODERATE SIZE HAIL, MORE LIKELY ALONG AND EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. JUST LIKE LAST NIGHT, HEAVY DOWNPOURS AND AN ISOLATED TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT WITH THE BIGGEST THUNDERSTORMS. A COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO PASS ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION OVERNIGHT AND INTO WEDNESDAY. CURRENTLY, ALL FORECAST MODELS HAVE COME INTO BETTER AGREEMENT WITH THE TIMING OF THE FRONT, BRINGING IT THROUGH THE AREA EARLIER IN THE DAY, THUS LIMITING THE CHANCE FOR SEVERE STORMS. LATE WEDNESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE THERMOMETER WILL DROP ALONG WITH HUMIDITY LEVELS, AND DRIER AND BREEZY WEATHER CONDITIONS MAKE A RETURN AS CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN.

COOLER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL BE SEEN TO END THE WEEK AS AN INCREASED CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE. OVER THE WEEKEND, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING BACK SUNSHINE TO START THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND, WITH ONLY SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A FEW NON-SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. A COLD FRONT WILL PRESS SOUTH OF THE AREA SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY WITH MORE DRY WEATHER ON THE WAY.

OVERALL, MORE SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK WITH LITTLE RISK OF ANY SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME EARLY EVENING THUNDERSHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOLER, AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH LATE CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!