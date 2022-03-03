Thursday: Clouds and spotty rain showers slowly clear out, turning partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 49 (46-55)

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, Low: 24 (20-27)

Friday: AM sunshine, PM clouds. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 45 (42-48), Low: 32 (30-35)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with PM showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We were treated to another beautiful day on Wednesday, as temperatures jumped into the 60’s with a good bit of sunshine. Overnight, things have changed a bit as a cold front is dropping out of the north from the second clipper system to pass nearby this week. A few rain showers have moved through overnight, but these and any clouds with them will quickly be gone before mid-morning. After a mild start, it doesn’t really get much warmer and turns into a cooler afternoon. Those to the north will mainly stay in the 40’s, with upper 50’s possible to the south where the cooler air from the cold front takes longer to arrive. By tonight, the colder air will be felt by everyone as we drop into the 20’s under a mostly clear sky.

Canadian high pressure briefly sits overhead Friday, creating a good bit of sunshine but keeping highs in the 40’s across the board. This area of high pressure quickly moves east, and southerly flow redevelops yet again into the weekend. This time around though, the southerly flow will be more intense as a much more potent storm system will be developing to the west across the center of the country. All that being said, expect a cloudier and much warmer couple of days, with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday, and well into the 70’s by Sunday. A few spotty showers may arrive by Sunday evening, but the true soggy weather doesn’t come until early next week.

The initial wave of low pressure over the weekend will track across the Great Lakes, but it will leave behind a stalled front just west of us into Monday and Tuesday. A second area of low pressure will develop along this boundary over the Mississippi River Valley and then push more toward us. As this wave passes by, showers will begin Monday afternoon and last until Tuesday morning, with Monday night being the soggiest stretch of time. After another day of highs in the 70’s on Monday, we do cool down a bit Tuesday into next Wednesday as drier conditions return.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson