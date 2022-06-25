Happy Saturday! Surface high pressure will begin to move out offshore as we head into our evening. Majority of our area we stay dry tonight, but a few areas will see a few showers and an isolated showers across the Alleghenies. Showers and storms will begin to taper off as we head into the rest of our evening. Heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats for these locations. Temperatures for tonight will dip into the mid 60s and low 70s. As we end out of our weekend we will see high clouds and throughout the day and a few showers and thunderstorms towards the west in front of a cold front. There is a small potential for for a flood threat. The WPC currently has our area west of the I-95 corridor under a marginal risk for excessive rain fall. Some of this activity will begin to shift eastward towards the I-95 corridor late Sunday and into night. Conditions will continue to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Early Monday morning is when we will begin to see the cold front crossing the the Blue Ridge with a frontal passage into the DC Metro area by midday. Due to cloud cover our highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with cooler/and drier air into area as the lows dip back into the 50s to low 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with spotty showers and isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

MONDAY: Front arrives with partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: Cool down! Mostly clear skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear skies with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

-Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward