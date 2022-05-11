Rack up another beautiful day on the tally. Plenty of sunshine stuck around on Tuesday, and we’ve stayed clear overnight once again. Despite the clear skies, it has been a bit warmer this Wednesday morning, with 40’s and 50’s common to find out there. Plenty of early sunshine will warm us up nicely once again today, but there will be a bit of a change coming. The low spinning away off the Atlantic Coast will finally make a slight move westward, pushing a cloud deck our way. These clouds shouldn’t make it too far west of the I-81 corridor, but it will be more of a partly cloudy end to the day. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for those that see more clouds, but lower 70’s will still be very reachable. Clouds will continue to increase tonight with more mild lows in the 50’s.

Easterly winds are going to be in place by tomorrow with the coastal low situated directly to our south. Under this setup, the cloud deck will be very prevalent tomorrow for a mostly cloudy day. Highs will barely reach back toward the 70-degree mark, but it should still feel comfortable, and we’ll be dry for one more day. Moisture will continue to build back in as the winds turn more southeasterly by Friday, and the low’s influence will finally be felt as some spotty showers develop to wrap up the week. Rainfall will become a bit more common on Saturday as the decaying low pushes a weak warm front into the area, giving us a not so ideal start to the weekend.

With the warm front and an overall southerly wind, we should keep warming up despite this weekend’s rainfall, up toward 80 degrees by Sunday. Isolated showers will mix in with a few isolated storms thanks to the warmer air, but for the most part there should still be plenty of dry time mixed in through the end of the weekend. Models continue to struggle with the arrival time of a cold front during the Sunday-Monday timeframe, with a few of them leaning toward Monday while one continues to stick with a Sunday arrival. At this point, it does appear Monday is the more likely arrival time, especially with how slow the weather pattern has been. This would mean scattered showers and storms kicking off next week, followed up by drier conditions next Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Morning sunshine followed by a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, High: 74 (69-76)

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy by sunrise. Winds: N 4-8 mph, Low: 52 (48-55)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, High: 71 (68-75), Low: 58 (55-61)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.