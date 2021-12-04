Cloudy to start Saturday

It will be a cloudy start to your morning, but we hope to see some sunshine later this afternoon. A clear night this evening will lead to a cooler start to Sunday. While we see sun early Sunday, clouds will build during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next system.

Monday, expect clouds with a chance of rain during the day with highs in the 60s. The cold front passing on Monday will drop temperatures into the 40s on Tuesday. A better chance of rain comes Wednesday, with a slight chance of sleet mixing in the morning and evening. Highs will only be in the middle 40s Wednesday.

While little to no wintry precipitation is expected to accumulate for Wednesday, we may see a quarter to a half-inch of good rainfall. Some may even see up to an inch of rain. Temperatures remain close to normal Thursday and Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy for the morning, with a few clouds breaking during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to start with clouds filling in late. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Bitterly cold temperatures with highs only in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: A cold rain likely with a slight chance of sleet mixing in. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday: A few extra clouds with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen