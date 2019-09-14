Cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm

It seems as if we have many outdoor events this weekend! The Great Frederick Fair is out at the fairgrounds, while many events on Market Street and at the Carroll Creek Urban Park! While clouds will be in for the morning, a thunderstorm could come during the afternoon and evening. Be sure to have your WDVM Wx app out and ready as you make your way out and about the region.

A few of the clouds will clear overnight Saturday, and we hope for a sunnier day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will try to rebound into the middle 80’s Sunday, but highs Monday will be near 90 for some in the Beltway region. A cold front will come along, however, and cool us off Tuesday.

The rest of the workweek from there looks nice! Wednesday’s temperatures will be around the average for this time of year; however, we will be on the rise as we head into the latter part of the week and next weekend, but it beats having temperatures in the middle 90’s like we saw this past week!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with showers before midnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60’s. Winds will gradually calm.

Sunday: There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Monday: Rather warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with some reaching into the 90’s.

Tuesday: Bet on partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: It will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, but watch for a few clouds to begin to meander into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen