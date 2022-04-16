Saturday morning’s temperatures were off to a mild start, but a cold front will cool things off for Sunday and the first half of the week. While highs will be in the 60s and 70s Saturday, lows overnight will drop into the 30s and 40s.

While the DC metro remains frost-free, I would not be surprised if the National Weather Service puts out a Frost Advisory across northern Maryland, southern Pennsylvania, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. We will see another cold night Sunday into Monday.

Easter Sunday will come with a bit of a chill but sunny skies. Monday’s forecast comes with cold, sloppy showers. While we will likely only see a quarter to a half-inch of rain, a few locations westward could see wintry precipitation mixing into the picture. Little to no accumulation is expected for the ridge and valley, but a light dusting, if anything, may occur in the high mountains west.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with warmer conditions mid to late week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late this afternoon into the early evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the 50s.

Monday: A cold, damp Monday with showers. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful Easter weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen