Clouds to build, temperatures drop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- A COLD FRONT SOUTH OF OUR AREA OVERNIGHT, WILL BRING US TEMPERATURES THAT WILL BOTTOM OUT IN THE 30S TO LOW 40S, WITH SOME 20S IN THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. THIS WEEKEND IS LOOKING QUIET, AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE REGION. WITH THE HIGH IN CONTROL, DRY CONDITIONS AND MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES ARE EXPECTED, AS TEMPERATURES ARE CLOSER TO NORMAL (IN THE 50S FOR MOST, WITH 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS) FOR MID- MARCH. SUNDAY WILL RESULT IN DRY WEATHER ONCE AGAIN AND TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE A TOUCH WARMER THAN SATURDAY, (THE MIDDLE 50S TO LOW 60S, 40S IN THE MOUNTAINS) UNDER A SOUTHERLY WIND DIRECTION. SUNDAY NIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL BE NOTICEABLY COLDER IN THE 20S AND 30S AREAWIDE.

NEXT WEEK WILL START OUT COOL, BUT A WARMING TREND WILL ENSUE TOWARDS THE END OF NEXT WEEK. MONDAY LOOKS TO BE DRY WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS INCREASING AND BY NIGHTTIME INTO TUESDAY A STORM WILL LOOK TO SPREAD SOME MIXED PRECIPITATION INTO THE REGION. WEDNESDAY WILL BE DRY WITH DAYTIME HIGHS LIKELY TO RETURN TO NEAR OR PERHAPS EVEN A LITTLE ABOVE NORMAL, HOWEVER, THEY WILL REMAIN FAR BELOW THE RECORD WARMTH WHAT WE JUST EXPERIENCED. THURSDAY, MOST LONG RANGE GUIDANCE NOW DEPICTS ANOTHER STORM APPROACHING FROM THE SOUTHWEST. BUT WITH MUCH MILDER AIR AROUND, NO THREAT OF WINTRY WEATHER EXISTS.