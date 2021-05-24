Clouds remain with an afternoon pop-up west of Blue Ridge

Soaking showers for Monday exit overnight. Clouds remain for Tuesday, with temperatures warming up the mercury into the 80s. The 90s come Wednesday with a chance of showers and storms. A few storms may be strong or severe.

Clouds clear, and sunny skies come back on Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s, with a bit of the humidity remaining. More showers come in as we head into the region Friday and Saturday with a rumble of thunder. Friday or Saturday may be a rinse and repeat of Monday, but the holiday will not be a total loss as we head into the second half of the extended weekend.

Highs will be close to the average for Memorial Day Weekend. Despite the rain, Friday and Saturday, and parts of Sunday, sunnier skies come Monday with comfortable conditions for any outdoor activities.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies remain with a chance of an afternoon pop-up thundershower, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: A mix of clouds with a chance of an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday: Clouds build with rain likely. Highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday: A few showers continue. Highs will be in the 70s.

Sunday: Clouds breaking with a leftover shower. Highs will be in the 70s.

Memorial Day: Cool and comfortable with sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen