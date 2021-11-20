Clouds increase throughout the day

After a frosty morning, clouds will build, and highs will rise into the 40s with a few low 50s around DC. Overcast skies Saturday night will keep temperatures warm, with lows only in the 30s. Showers should arrive sometime late Sunday and continue into Monday morning. Roads may be wet heading into work Monday.

After the front passes, winds will pick up Monday afternoon and night. Winds will howl throughout the day on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 20s, with highs only making it into the low to mid-40s. Partly sunny skies come for Thanksgiving, with temperatures around average for this time of year. Clouds will build more on Friday with a slight chance of rain.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with evening showers. Highs will be in the 50s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday: Cold and windy with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen