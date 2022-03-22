Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 64 (59-67)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: E 3-5 mph, Low: 47 (43-49)

Wednesday: Cloudy and dry through the AM, with showers in the PM, becoming steady at times. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, High: 58 (55-61), Low: 53 (49-55)

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunshine brought us back to the warm side of things on Monday, as highs climbed back to around 70 degrees. There won’t be as much of that sunshine today, as high clouds have already overspread the area again overnight. These clouds are the result of the powerful storm system approaching from the west, as well as a backdoor cold front dropping out of the north. Expect more of the same, with a mostly cloudy sky all day long. Temperatures are starting out in the 40’s, and by this afternoon we’ll be slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs will only reach around 60 degrees to the north, with middle 60’s to the south. Staying cloudy and dry into tonight.

After being a producer of severe weather across the south-central US, the approaching storm system will continue to churn east but it will also get disconnected from the northern stream of the atmospheric flow that’s been supplying most of its energy of late. This will weaken the system, as well as slow it down quite a bit. We’ll start with a dry morning on Wednesday, with rain slowly arriving from west to east into the afternoon. Some of these showers will be steady, other times they’ll be on and off. Either way, it will generally be soggy straight into Thursday morning.

With the slow pace of this storm system, scattered showers will continue to be possible Thursday as multiple waves of low pressure develop nearby. We’ll see a warmup around the same time, but this will be short-lived. A strong cold front is expected to finally arrive Friday morning, bringing a brief end to the rainfall and then a bit of a shock to the system temperature-wise after how warm we’ve been. We’ll only reach the upper 50’s on Friday before a rather potent clipper system rolls in for Saturday. This we’ll make it even chillier, with highs only around 50 degrees the entire weekend. Some rain showers could occur Saturday, along with some flakes over the mountains where it could certainly be cold enough for snow. We’ll bring back the sunshine and gradually start getting warmer early next week.

Have a fantastic Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson