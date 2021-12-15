Clouds have returned, record warmth possible Thursday

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, High: 54 (49-57)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 41 (37-44)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and very warm. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 62 (59-66), Low: 47 (44-49)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Winter: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Mild conditions continued with lots of sunshine yesterday, but we haven’t quite reached record-breaking levels of warmth, not yet anyway. Today won’t be the day for that though, as clouds are starting to roll in this morning. A storm system tracking well north of us into the Great Lakes will be the main cause for the return of clouds, but this system won’t track close enough to give us any rain. Expect fairly grey sky conditions, with temperatures still returning to the 50’s even with a lack of sunshine. We’ll really feel the effect of these clouds tonight as it stays very mild into Thursday morning, with lows only dropping down around 40 degrees.

Multiple low pressure systems will be tracking across the eastern half of the country, slowly drifting south, and getting closer to our area with each pass. The next one will throw a warm front our way tomorrow, amplifying the warmth that’s already in place. We could even add some sunshine back into the mix, so high temperatures will climb well into the 60’s. A cold front will try to move in from the west Thursday night, but it will be falling apart and running into a lot of dry air, making any chance of rain showers spotty at best. This front will stall over the area on Friday, giving us another mostly cloudy day. The third low pressure of the bunch will roll in Friday night, pulling in a decent amount of moisture as it arrives.

This looks to be our best window for any sustained precipitation, which we certainly need. Steady showers can be expected Friday night lingering into Saturday morning with this swath of rain, before tapering to just scattered showers. A strong cold front will keep shower chances around during the day on Saturday before a return of some colder air Saturday night into Sunday morning. The biggest change to the forecast is that is front will likely be strong enough to suppress any storm development along the coastline, which could have potentially created some wintry precipitation for us into early next week. There’s still some time to watch and see how this develops, but right now trends are favoring a chilly but quiet start to next week as the first day of winter approaches.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson