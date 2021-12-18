Clouds for Saturday

Rather cloudy for Saturday with a slight chance of rain in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Highs will be in the 50s throughout the region. A cold front will push through Sunday, bringing us cooler temperatures along with windy conditions, helping us clear out to sunshine for the week. We return to bitter cold mornings as we head back to work on Monday with lows in the 20s with highs only topping off into the 40s.

After seeing temperatures warmer than average this past week, temperatures closer to average will come as we head into a new week, just in time for Christmas. While we are not likely to see a white Christmas this year, temperatures will be seasonable. Climate models suggest lesser than average precipitation, which will not help the abnormally dry conditions we are currently seeing on the drought monitor.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain late into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy to start but gradually clearing as winds push through the region. Highs will be in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

