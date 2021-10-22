Clouds come and go, seasonal temps are expected this weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy through the morning, with more clouds returning this afternoon. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 66 (63-69)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Light NW, Low: 50 (47-53)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy through the morning, with gradual clearing the afternoon. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 65 (61-68), Low: 44 (39-47)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

After quite a stretch of sunny and warm weather, a cold front has finally crossed the region once again. This one wasn’t much of a rainmaker, as we only had a broken line of spotty showers. The more noticeable change will come with the cooler air behind the front, as we should start out cool this morning and only make it back to the 60’s this afternoon. Northwest winds will mostly be to thank for this, but clouds will also have some impact. After some sunshine early on, clouds will return through the second half of the day and stick around tonight. It won’t get too cool, but overnight lows will fall into the 40’s and 50’s.

This wave of clouds will persist in an overall northwest flow Saturday morning, especially over the mountains. As weak high pressure moves in and the air dries out some, we will bring back some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Seasonal temperatures and a good mix of sun and clouds will be the play for the rest of the weekend, with little else to worry about. Saturday night we should see a good bit of radiational cooling, as we fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, but this won’t be enough to produce the first frost of the year for many.

Next week is when things get interesting, as a warm front and low pressure center ejects out of the Midwest. This warm front will go from south to north across the area, producing clouds and isolated showers. This will also give us a very brief warm up, as highs jump toward 70 degrees. After that, multiple lows will pass through/linger around the area from Tuesday through next Thursday, which will keep us very cool and cloudy. As a general rule, there will be some dry time mixed in, but it will be quite damp most of the time as we close out the month of October.

Have a great Friday and weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson