Clouds build before storms Sunday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- OVERNIGHT SKIES WILL BECOME CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR AND TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ABOVE AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR WITH STILL SOME BREEZY CONDITIONS. SUNNY SKIES WILL START OFF THE WEEKEND AND DAYTIME HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 70S FOR MOST AREAS. SATURDAY NIGHT CLOUDS WILL START TO MOVE IN, OUT AHEAD OF THE NEXT COLD FRONT AND SHOWERS ARE LIKELY, ESPECIALLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE REGION LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING BASED ON THE LATEST FORECAST MODELS. UNLIKE FRIDAY’S STRONG FRONT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL INCREASE IN SOME THUNDERSTORMS, WITH DAMAGING WINDS THE PRIMARY THREAT. BLUSTERY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP BEHIND THE COLD FRONT SUNDAY NIGHT ALONG WITH A RETURN OF DRIER CONDITIONS.

THE SUN WILL MAKE A RETURN ON MONDAY AS TEMPERATURES GRADUALLY COOL DOWN TO THE 50’S AND 60’S TO START THE WEEK. BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, WILL HAVE INCREASING CLOUDS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS FOR TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY. WITH COOLER AIR COMING BACK TO THE AREA LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY MORNING, FORECAST MODELS ARE SHOWING SIGNS OF SEEING SNOW SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA. WE’LL KEEP TABS ON THIS AND SEE HOW CONSISTENT THIS TREND BECOMES, BUT IT IS SOMETHING TO WATCH FOR THE BEGINNING OF APRIL! ENJOY THE WEEKEND!