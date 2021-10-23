Clouds bring rain early workweek

Clouds will remain with us throughout the weekend, causing temperatures to stay in the 60s. While most of us will see rain Monday, there is a slight chance of precipitation along the Mason-Dixon Line Sunday. Highs Sunday and Monday will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front Monday will send temperatures back closer to average Tuesday onward.

Clouds will begin Tuesday with blustery winds behind the cold front, clearing out to partly cloudy skies Wednesday. A lovely crisp fall morning is in store for Wednesday and Thursday morning, with highs those days only in the low to mid-60s. It should be a gorgeous fall day. Rain comes late Thursday with a better chance of precipitation Friday.

Your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be a slight chance of rain along the Mason-Dixon Line.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies to start with gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Friday: A slightly better chance of rain to end the week. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen