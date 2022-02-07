Clouds and drizzle to the east, dry and sunny to the west

Monday: More sun to the west, with more clouds and light drizzle/rain possible to the east. Winds: Var. 3-5 mph, High: 42 (39-45)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with mountain flurries possible. Winds: NW 3-5 mph, Low: 29 (27-32)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy, with more clouds possible to the west. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 40 (36-42), Low: 26 (22-28)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Sunshine filled the sky most of the weekend, but it was all thanks to a much colder airmass that kept it pretty brisk as well. We’re off to a brisk start again this morning, except to the east, where plenty of low clouds have kept temperatures closer to the freezing mark. We’ll be dealing with a divide in conditions of sorts across the area today as a coastal system clips by. To the east, especially near I-95, there will be plenty of clouds and even some light rain showers later this afternoon. To the west, especially west of I-81, there will be a good deal of sunshine and things will stay dry. Tonight, everyone will be cloudy as a cold front crosses through from the west, with a few mountain flurries possible as well.

This cold front won’t cause much of a temperature drop for Tuesday, though we will be a few degrees cooler overall. It will feel a bit chillier though, with breezy winds of 10-20 mph kicking up. Skies will continue to trend in a clearer direction throughout the day, except over the mountains where the colder upslope flow should keep grey skies in play. With a rather quiet pattern in store, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a solid warmup for the middle of the week, as highs on Wednesday could hit 50 degrees.

Generally mild and dry conditions persist into the end of the week, and the start of the weekend, with a few weak disturbances nearby. If anything, these systems will only increase clouds a bit as they mostly pass over the Great Lakes, but they don’t really look to bring any rain or snow to our area. By next weekend, we are looking at a decent infusion of colder air, as we’ll likely go from the 50’s on Saturday to the 30’s for highs on Sunday. It still looks quiet this far out, but it’s worth watching the end of next weekend for the possibility of our next storm system.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson