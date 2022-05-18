While we ended up a little more on the warm side yesterday, it still felt amazing with lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. High pressure will continue to keep us that way this morning and into the start of the afternoon, but we’re in for some changes soon enough. A warm front is going to be lifting north and will arrive this evening, bringing back plenty of clouds rather quickly. This will cap off high temperatures in the 70’s for the most part, but then these same clouds will keep us mild tonight. Rounds of showers and a few storms will roll in tonight as the warm front passes by, making for a soggy stretch into the start of your Thursday morning.

Some of these showers will linger around for your morning commute, but we’ll pretty much be done with the bulk of the rain by the start of the day. As things clear out, we’ll start to warm back up as southerly winds persist behind the warm front. Afternoon temperatures will jump back into the 80’s, and this is the start of a much larger warmup going into the weekend. With high pressure to our east near Bermuda and a strong storm system to our west near the Great Lakes, we’ll be squarely in a “warm conveyor belt” with air flowing directly up from the Gulf of Mexico. This will give us highs in the 90’s Friday and Saturday, with heat index values even higher than that with humidity building as well.

All this warm air will be fuel for a cold front that looks to arrive on Sunday. The arrival time of this front seems to have slowed down a bit, but we’re still looking at scattered showers and storms to end the weekend. Much like Thursday morning, we should see almost all the rainfall end by Monday morning, though there are some signs the cold front could be a little slow getting out of here, which would mean continued clouds and additional rain to start next week. Either way, it will be much cooler and more comfortable, with highs back down into the 70’s and much lower humidity in place by next Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds throughout the day. Winds: L&V, High: 75 (72-79)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms will be possible as well. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, Low: 59 (56-62)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 83 (80-87), Low: 61 (57-64)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.